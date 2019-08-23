Kia India launches midsize SUV Seltos in Bengaluru

Kia Motors launched their first ever product in the Indian market – the Seltos – here on Friday. Both petrol and diesel engines of the midsize SUV have been made in compliance with the upcoming BS6 emission norms.

The Seltos will be available in the Tech Line and the performance GT Line and with attractive introductory ex-showroom prices. It is as low as Rs 9.69 lakh for the entry level petrol Smartstream G1.5 HTE model and going up to Rs 15.99 lakh for the diesel 1.5 CRDi HTX plus (6 AT), petrol Smartstream 1.4 T – Gdi GTX (7 DCT) and GTX plus top-end variant. One can also choose between Normal, Eco and Sport driving modes.

Speaking during the launch, Kia Motors India MD and CEO Kookhyun Shim said: “The Seltos has been one of the most ambitious projects for Kia and even more so for Kia India. We have put our heart and soul into this product.”

Kia Motors India Head Sales and Marketing Manohar Bhat informed that there have been just under 33,000 bookings in five weeks, while deliveries commenced from Thursday.

The Seltos has features like an eight-inch heads-up-display, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen, 360-degree surround view monitor, blind spot monitoring, air purifier, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, six-airbag passenger safety system, sunroof, driver eight-way power seat, front ventilated seats, cruise control, wireless charger, all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system and other safety and convenience features.

Owners can connect their smartphones with the UVO connect system with AI voice recognition that has 37 features, including things like tracking a stolen car.

The colour options are Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, Punchy Orange, Intelligency Blue, Gravity Gray, Steel Silver and Clear White. There are five dual tone options as well.