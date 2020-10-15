Kia Motors launches Seltos anniversary edition

Kia Motors India on Thursday launched the Seltos anniversary edition.

The limited edition Seltos will be available exclusively in the HTX trim starting from Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Seltos SUV is the first product the Korean car manufacturer launched after starting its business in India.

New features of the anniversary edition include tusk shape skid plate with silver diffuser fins, tangerine fog lamp bezel, 17” raven black alloy wheels with tangerine centre cap, black one tone interiors, raven black leatherette seats with honeycomb pattern, among others.

This edition of the Seltos is equipped with remote engine start for manual transmission and is 60 mm longer than the regular Seltos.