Lamborghini re-opens dealerships in India

Super luxury carmaker Lamborghini has announced reopening of all business operations across its dealerships and workshops in India.

Operations at their Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru dealerships is being done with stringent adherence to the Lamborghini Sicurezza guidelines as well as the policies and measures directed by the Central and state governments with respect to all customers, employees and visitors, the company said.

“We are happy to announce the reopening of our Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru dealerships, keeping to the utmost stringent and government approved guidelines and measures. The well-being of all our employees, customers and dealership visitors are of our highest priority and hence we have implemented health and safety benchmarks across our showrooms and workshops. We look forward to continue engaging with our customers with energy and care, providing them with an unparalleled experience across all customer touchpoints,” said Sharad Agarwal, Head of Automobili Lamborghini, India.

The company also said that production activities at the Lamborghini factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese (Italy) resumed on May 4.

The company had, on May 8, launched the new Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder virtually, using for the first time Augmented Reality (AR) on its official website.

The new V10 model is rear-wheel driven and a specially tuned Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS). The V10 power plant delivers the same 610 hp and 560 Nm of torque as the coupe version. It has a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 324 km/h.

Late in January, Lamborghini had introduced the Huracan Evo Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) from Rs 3.22 crore (ex-showroom, pan India).

The Huracan Evo produces 610 hp at 8,000 rpm and 560 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm with rear-wheel drive and dynamic steering. It weighs in at 1,389 Kg and has a top speed of 325 Kmph. It can touch 100 Kmph from nought in just 3.3 seconds. With this new product in India, the Italian automaker aims to cater to the instinctive driver.

The Italian carmaker’s most successful model in India has been the Urus SUV.