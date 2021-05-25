Mercedes-Benz India launches GLA, AMG GLA 35 from Rs 42.10 lakh 

Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday launched the of the all-new GLA and the AMG GLA 35 4M sports utility vehicles (SUV) where business is operational in the country.

The company said that both SUVs are also available at the company’s online store for customers who prefer an online purchase and added that the GLA’s launch had been delayed from April to the end of May due to the pandemic.

In terms of ex-showroom price, the GLA 200 is priced at Rs 42.10 lakh, the GLA 220d is Rs 43.7 lakh, the GLA 220d 4M is Rs 46.7 lakh and the AMG GLA 35 4M is Rs 57.3 lakh. The company added that the GLA prices will be revised upwards by up to Rs 1.5 lakh from July 1 this year.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said: “The health and safety of our people remain our utmost priority and we are contributing in our own way to support the community around us. At the same time, sustaining the health of the business, supporting our network and the entire ecosystem are essential elements of managing this crisis at an economic level and helping us maintain a positive outlook for the future.

“We are standing firm with our 2021 strategy without any significant alterations at this point. However, there can be some delays expected in our product introductions due to the market challenges and sentiments

“The new GLA which has grown to be more aggressive, bold-looking and tech-laden than ever before. It has been a much-awaited product for customers. The SUV now also comes as a locally manufactured AMG with the AMG GLA 35 4M, our third AMG model,” he added.

The AMG GLA 35 4M is the 13th completely knocked down model and the third AMG model added to the Benz product portfolio. The Mercedes-Benz plant is located in Chakan, Pune.

The AMG GLA 35 4M is powered by a 1991 cc, in-line four cylinder engine that puts out 306 hp at 5800 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 3000-4000 rpm. The top speed is 250 Kmph and it can hit the 100 Kmph mark from zero in 5.1 seconds.

Other features include active AMG suspension, AMG sports package, high end Burmester sound system with 12 speakers, sports seats, parking package with active park assist, multibeam headlamps, LED tail lamps, flat bottom steering wheel, twin digital displays, new telematics generation MBUX, among others.

Coming to the GLA 200 and 220, features include seven airbags including knee airbag, active brake assist, active bonnet (pedestrian safety), ESP, ABS with EBD, AMG line with off-road engineering package, MBUX connect features and Hey Mercedes powered by AI, panoramic sunroof, ambient light, two-zone climate control AC with pollen, charcoal and HEPA filter, wireless charging, smartphone integration, among others.

The normal GLA gets two petrol and diesel engine options. The 1332 cc in-line four-cylinder petrol engine puts out 163 hp at 5500 rpm and 250 Nm or torque from 1620 to 4000 rpm and is mated to a seven-speed DCT. It can touch 210 Kmph. The diesel option is powered by a 1950 cc in-line four-cylinder engine that puts out 190 hp at 3800 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1600 to 2600 rpm. This is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and the top speed is 219 Kmph.