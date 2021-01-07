MG launches facelifted Hector from Rs 12.89 lakh 

MG Motor India on Thursday launched the facelifted Hector sports utility vehicle. It has been priced from Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The six and seven-seater variants of the new Hector were also launched.

The Hector will rival the Tata Harrier, Volkswagen T-Roc, Skoda Karoq and the upcoming Jeep Compass.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said: “At MG, our constant endeavour is to capture the imagination of our customers. With the Hector 2021 line up, we have made changes taking into consideration customer and automotive experts’ feedback. Hector’s evolution has made the internet SUV an even more compelling choice in its segment.”

The five-seater variant has features that include 18-inch alloys, front ventilated seats, wireless charging, auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror and voice commands that are in a mix of English and Hindi.

The seven-seater is priced from Rs 13.34 lakh and has second row bench seats for three adults and a third row for two children. The seven-seater will come in Style, Super, Smart and a new Select trim.

The six-seater is priced from Rs 15.99 lakh and has captain seats.

Some of MG Hector’s features include OTA update capability, a 48V mild-hybrid architecture, electronic stability program, traction control, hill hold control, rear wiper and washer and rear defogger.