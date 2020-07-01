Nissan India shows glimpse of B-SUV concept

Nissan India shows glimpses of B-SUV concept

Vivek Phadnis
Vivek Phadnis, DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 01 2020, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 16:11 ist

Nissan India, on Wednesday, showed glimpses of its B-SUV concept, which will be showcased globally on July 16.

Going by reports in prominent media, it is believed that it is the Magnite that will make it to India soon. The company said that the compact B-SUV is scheduled to be introduced in India in the second half of FY 2020-21.

For now, the Japanese carmaker has only revealed the front headlamp, DRL, alloy wheel and a part of the front grille as of now. Whatever can be made of the front grille, there seem to be similarities to what is there on Datsun cars.  

The company said that the new compact SUV will offer premium features as also a good driving experience. It will have the new Nissan Intelligent Mobility.

The SUV Nissan India currently offers is the Kicks.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Auto
Nissan

What's Brewing

Many U’khand villagers rely on Nepalese mobile towers

Many U’khand villagers rely on Nepalese mobile towers

'They want to kill me’: Covid-19 patients's delirium

'They want to kill me’: Covid-19 patients's delirium

Coronavirus: Not all, but why do few infect others?

Coronavirus: Not all, but why do few infect others?

Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution

What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution

Wake up dadu: 3-yr-old to grandpa killed in J&K attack

Wake up dadu: 3-yr-old to grandpa killed in J&K attack

 