Nissan India shows glimpses of B-SUV concept

Nissan India, on Wednesday, showed glimpses of its B-SUV concept, which will be showcased globally on July 16.

Going by reports in prominent media, it is believed that it is the Magnite that will make it to India soon. The company said that the compact B-SUV is scheduled to be introduced in India in the second half of FY 2020-21.

For now, the Japanese carmaker has only revealed the front headlamp, DRL, alloy wheel and a part of the front grille as of now. Whatever can be made of the front grille, there seem to be similarities to what is there on Datsun cars.

The company said that the new compact SUV will offer premium features as also a good driving experience. It will have the new Nissan Intelligent Mobility.

The SUV Nissan India currently offers is the Kicks.