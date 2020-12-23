Piaggio launches Aprilia SXR 160 at Rs 1.26 lakh

Piaggio India on Wednesday launched the Aprilia SXR 160 maxi scooter at Rs 1,25,997 (ex-showroom, Pune).

The scooter can also be booked online with an amount of Rs 5000.

The SXR 160 rivals the Suzuki Burgman Street in India.

The SXR 160 is powered by a single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled, three-valve engine that produces peak power of 11 ps at 7100 rpm and the peak torque is 11.6 Nm.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India, said: “We are delighted to launch the premium scooter Aprilia SXR 160 for our customers in India. Designed in Italy, for India, the Aprilia SXR 160 is an epitome of great style, high performance and great comfort. Available at all dealerships across India, we believe that this scooter will set high standards in the Indian premium two-wheeler market and will be a testament of Piaggio’s upcoming plans for India.”

The SXR 160 comes with a 210 cm square multifunctional digital cluster display that shows speed, rev counter, mileage indicator, average speed and top speed display, digital fuel indicator, ABS indicator, engine malfunction indicator, among others.

There is also an option of a mobile connectivity accessory that can connect to the user’s smartphone for locating the scooter, raising a security alarm and other features.

The scooter comes a fuel tank capacity of seven litres.

It also features LED twin crystal head lights that merge with the turn indicator lamps, diamond reflection wrap-around LED taillights with integrated rear blinkers.

Other features include anti-lock braking system (ABS) with ventilated disc brake and twin pots calliper hydraulic brake.