Tata Altroz hatchback launched, priced at Rs 5.29 lakh

One of the most awaited hatchbacks in the Indian market of late -- the Tata Altroz -- was launched at a starting price of Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This is for the petrol XE variant.

The most expensive Altroz will be the diesel XZ (O) variant at a price of Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Considering the price, it promises to give the competition a run for their money.

The 1199cc three-cylinder petrol Revotron engine produces 86 ps at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque. The 1497cc four-cylinder Revotorq turbocharged diesel power plant puts out 90 ps at 4000 rpm and the peak torque is 200 Nm.

This well-designed hatchback from the Tata stables will challenge the likes of Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.

The Altroz had receently received five stars in the Global NCAP safety rating in crash testing. Both petrol and diesel variants are BS-VI compliant.