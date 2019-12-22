Tata Motors unveils Nexon EV sports utility vehicle

Tata Motors, on Thursday, unveiled the Nexon EV sports utility vehicle.

It incorporates the Ziptron technology and offers an efficient high voltage system, long range, fast charging capability, extended battery life and class leading safety features, the company said. Scheduled to be launched in January 2020, the Nexon EV is expected to be priced between Rs 15 and 17 lakh.

The Nexon EV will be available in three variants – XZ+ LUX, XZ+ (both in two tone) and XM (in single tone). The Nexon EV will be available in three exciting colour options – signature teal blue, moonlit silver and glacier white.

The car will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 kms (whichever is earlier) on the battery and motor.

Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, “After introducing our cutting-edge EV technology, Ziptron, we are thrilled to unveil the first EV featuring this technology – the Nexon EV. This is a high performance, connected vehicle that is uniquely suited to address the aspirations of Indian customers and break all barriers for EV adoption. We are confident that this development will mark an important milestone in India’s electrification journey, and further reinforce our commitment towards developing sustainable and responsible mobility solutions for India.”

The design of the Nexon EV is based on the Impact Design 2.0 language. The front features a slim, wide grille-cum-lamp entity with chrome treatment and more three-dimensional form. The front also has the bumper with its sporty central grille, detailed with the Tata Motors signature tri-arrows.

On the inside, the Nexon EV cabin has a modern design, spacious interiors and premium sound management. The vehicle also comes with a 7-inch Harman infotainment system offering top-notch connectivity and unmatched acoustics. It also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Nexon EV is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency 129 ps permanent-magnet AC motor powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The motor produces 245 Nm of instant torque from a standstill, enabling Nexon EV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds, the company said.

The EV comes with dust and water proof battery pack which meets IP67 standards. This high-density battery pack is liquid-cooled to excel in Indian conditions. The battery pack is placed underneath the vehicle body, giving the SUV a centre of gravity more akin to that of a sedan or a hatchback, ensuring maximum stability and excellent dynamic performance on winding roads.

The vehicle comes with two drive mode options – Drive and Sport. It utilises smart drive tech features - regenerative braking to charge the battery while coasting, hill ascent and descent assist to make driving on slopes more convenient. The Smart Regen with Creep feature allows users to tackle congested city traffic.

The company said that the Nexon EV delivers a range of more than 300 kms on a single charge. When plugged into a Fast DC Charger, the Nexon EV will replenish 80 per cent battery capacity within 60 minutes. In addition, the Nexon EV can be charged from any 15 ampere plug point.

The Nexon EV offers 35 mobile app based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking, driving behavior analytics, navigation and remote diagnostics. The ZConnect app enables owners to locate the nearby charging points, TML service stations, set-up speed alerts, track vehicle location and many more features.

This SUV retains all its learnings from the Nexon Global NCAP rating and has class leading safety features, the company said.

Bookings for the Nexon EV are open and can be pre-booked for Rs 21,000 through the company’s official website or select authorised dealers.