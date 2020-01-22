The Tata Nexon EV – truly connected

The launch of Tata’s Nexon EV is a much-awaited event and from what we have been hearing, the Indian automaker product promises to be appealing.

The company recently revealed that the Nexon EV has 35 connected car features. The ZConnect will help connect to the car through which some of the features below can be used:

Remote monitoring:

The ZConnect app can be used to remotely monitor the current charge levels, available range, charging history, nearest charging stations and more.

Remote commands:

Through the app, owners can these include remotely lock/ unlock the car, control the lamp and horn. The app allows the user to pre-cool the car with remote cooling function and also get a detailed diagnostic report of key vehicle parameters.

Location-based services:

The current location of the car can be mapped and owner can also use navigation services to plan long trips. The app can also suggest charging halts to be taken along the way. Live location can be shared and chosen friends/ relatives can track the car for security reasons.

Find the nearest charging station:

The app can help the user find the nearest charging station. The app can lead the user to over 300 Tata Power charging stations across key metros in India.

Driver behaviour:

ZConnect monitors and analyses driving behaviour through the journey and provides a driving scorecard at the end of each trip. The scorecard provides insights such as instances of harsh acceleration, harsh braking, average speed and other parameters.