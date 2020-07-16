Toyota to restart Bidadi plant operations from July 20

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 16 2020, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 17:36 ist
Credit: AFP File Photo

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), on Thursday, announced restart of production at their plant in Bidadi, near Bengaluru, from July 20.

On July 14, TKM had announced that they would halt production till the lockdown was lifted.

A statement from the company said: “The announcement comes in the light of the revised directives issued by the Government of Karnataka allowing residents in Bengaluru urban and rural districts to move and commute for industries located inside industrial estates. Operations at the TKM plant have been suspended from the second shift on July 14 in adherence of the initial order. Production can resume from July 20 as many employees had left for their hometowns following the announcement of lockdown.”

 

