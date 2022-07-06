TVS forays into premium lifestyle segment; launches 'modern retro' motorcycle Ronin

Making its foray into the premium lifestyle segment, TVS Motor Company, one of the largest manufacturers of two-wheelers in the country, on Wednesday launched its modern retro motorcycle, Ronin, with a 225 cc engine and many “unique features” that will attract the “modern, young-age rider.”

Ronin, which the company said is a perfect combination of style, riding comfort and technology for those who live the “unscripted” way of life, will be available in three variants starting at Rs 1.49 lakhs. The motorcycle also comes with a differentiated eco-system with “world-class merchandise & accessories, a configurator, and a dedicated experience program.”

In an interaction with a select group of journalists after the launch, K N Radhakrishnan, Director, and CEO, TVS Motor Company, said the company hopes to sell 1 lakh Ronin motorcycles by the end of the 2022-2023 financial year. “We are hoping to sell a minimum of 1,00,000 motorcycles this financial year and a much higher number the next year. Capacity is not a constraint for us,” he said.

Radhakrishnan also said the company will export the newly-launched motorcycle and identified Asia, ASEAN, Middle East, and Latin America as the key markets. In the domestic market, it will be available this month in select dealerships across India.

“We are entering the premium lifestyle segment for the first time and many things in this two wheeler are unique and completely differentiated. The focus is on style, technology, and ride experience to the young generation which wants to live their lives in an unscripted way,” he added.

The top official also said he expects more products to be launched in the sector in the coming years as “premiumization” is happening at a fast scale.

On the current two wheeler market situation, Radhakrishnan expressed the hope that the market should start “doing well from this year.” “With lockdowns over and people’s income likely to go up, we expect them to spend on two-wheelers or scooters as 50 per cent of people in India are self-employed. They will need them to travel. We hope to get back to double-digit numbers in a couple of years,” Radhakrishnan added.

To a question, Radhakrishnan said the company is managing the shortage in semiconductors used in two-wheelers by developing alternatives even as many manufacturers are ramping up their production.

The motorcycle comes with convenience features like dual-channel ABS, voice assistance, and enhanced connectivity. “True to the TVS brand, Ronin has cutting edge technology and connectivity. TVS Ronin is a lifestyle partner complete with an exclusive range of merchandise and accessories, a riding community, and an effortless customisation process,” Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said.

The motorcycle comes with LED Lamps, signature T-shaped pilot lamp, asymmetric speedometer, exhaust, and muffler design, block tread tyres, voice assist, turn by turn navigation, incoming call alert and receive custom window notification.