TVS launches NTorq 125 in Nepal  

TVS Motor Company on Monday announced the launch of BS-VI TVS Ntorq 125 with Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi) in Nepal.

The company has developed two versions of BS-VI Fi platforms, namely, RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) and ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection).

TVS Ntorq 125 new edition also debuts a 5.8-litre fuel tank for the scooter.

R Dilip, President – International Business, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Ntorq 125 has redefined the expectation of scooter consumers in Nepal by creating an exciting, powerful, connected experience for the Gen Z. It has made its mark as the most loved and accepted scooter brand in Nepal. With the transition to BS-VI, we have taken this opportunity to introduce two Fi Technology platforms. TVS Ntorq 125 is the only scooter to be equipped with RT-Fi platform. The superior performance will be complemented by better real throttle feel. The accentuated ride experience, which is a testimony to the racing heritage of the scooter, will delight our young customers in the market.”

Shahil Agrawal, Managing Director, JMPL, said, “We are delighted to introduce the TVS Ntorq 125 BS-VI in Nepal. The smart scooter is designed to create a best-in-class ownership experience with the inclusion of RT-Fi. This launch will build on the TVS Ntorq 125 experience, and we are committed to creating an end-to-end experience for our young customers.”

TVS Ntorq 125 is the first Bluetooth connected scooter in Nepal and has become synonymous with industry-first technology, unrivalled style and superior performance. The scooter boasts superior performance backed by TVS Racing Pedigree and premieres the SmartXonnect, an innovative Bluetooth-enabled technology paired with an exclusive TVS Connect mobile App. It enables a host of first-in-segment additions to the fully digital speedometer, which boasts features such as navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, phone battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder, trip meter and multi-ride statistic modes such as Street and Sport.

With this launch, TVS Ntorq 125 is available in five variants, Disc, Drum, Race Edition, Race Edition (BS-VI Fi) and SuperSquad Edition. It comes in a colour selection of Matte Red, Metallic Grey, Metallic Red, Metallic Blue. The Race Edition (including BS-VI Fi) is available in Red-Black and Yellow-Black, while SuperSquad Edition comes in Combat Blue, Invincible Red and Stealth Black.