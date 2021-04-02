US startup unveils the first solar-powered SUV

US startup unveils the first solar-powered SUV

Instead of a regular roof the concept car Humble One will have photovoltaic cells on its top

DH Web Desk
  Apr 02 2021, 19:08 ist
Concept car Humble One. Credit: Humble

Humble Motors, a US-based startup, has introduced the world's first SUV that runs on solar energy.

Instead of a regular roof, the concept car Humble One will have photovoltaic cells on its top that will help convert the heat emitted from the sun into electricity. The car, which fashions a futuristic appeal, can seat four people and reportedly has a range of 805 km.

Automobile companies across the world are in a rush to develop cars that are sustainable with electric vehicles being a key focus. The fossil fuel emissions from automobiles contribute to a significant chunk of greenhouse gas emissions which further impacts the global climate. 

The new solar-powered car is considered to be a game-changer in the EV sector. Humble One with its sporty yet futuristic look comes with a large grille in the front with coin-slot sleek headlights. It weighs around 1,814 kilograms. The company has not revealed the time it takes for a full charge.

The car, besides deriving the energy from the solar panels, can also be used as a regular EV, since it comes with a charging socket. 

Solar-powered cars overtake the regular EVs with their flexibility and range. With the public infrastructure for EVs still in a nascent stage, cars reliant on the ubiquitous sun can be revolutionary. 

Humble One costs around $109,000 excluding tax and options. 

 

