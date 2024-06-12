Digital divide costing world billions of dollars in lost GDP each year: Study

"About one-third of the global population remains offline, costing the world billions of dollars in lost GDP each year. The digital divide has been growing since the advent of technology, and AI could exacerbate these disparities if intentional action isn't taken," the study revealed.

The survey, conducted from October to November 2023, covered 10 countries: the United States, France, India, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Mexico, Brazil, and Canada.

"We know technology can be a great equaliser and a powerful tool to drive progress. Yet, to truly narrow the digital divide in our rapidly evolving world, we must also equip individuals with the skills to use technology," said Michele Malejki, HP Global Head of Social Impact, and HP Foundation Director.