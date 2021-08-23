DLC is a platform to nurture leaders: Jimmy Mistry

Jimmy Mistry, innovator, design thinker and social entrepreneur, recently announced the launch of Della Leaders Club, which he claimed to be the world’s first technology-enabled global business platform. He believes the global business leaders and their families will greatly benefit from the vast knowledge and experiences available on the platform. In an interview with Mahesh Kulkarni of DH, Mistry explains his vision for DLC. Excerpts:

What is DLC, and what made you launch it?

Most business and C-Suite leaders feel alone, isolated and do not have a safe and trusted platform. They need somewhere to go for insights, nuances and perspective. There is no other leadership platform that brings the family together or offers the opportunity to learn, grow and enjoy experiences collectively. All trade organisations only serve the business person and not spouses or young adults.

The idea was to set up a platform for entrepreneurs and a support system that does not exist. Entrepreneurs are short of time, and DLC helps give the best to our families and provides knowledge to run our businesses. Unlike many other professional forums, we give verified and curated stuff. We launched it on June 12 this year. Already 2,100 powerful men and women have accepted it from academics to businesses.

Why should one become a member here?

Leaders are pressed for time yet aspire to give the best to their families and themselves in lifestyle. However, due to the lack of time, they need credible, curated content and brand collaborations. An overdose of content on the Internet & many other platforms is available for novices/domain experts. However, trusted & filtered knowledge from a management perspective including the Tricks Of The Trade are not available on any platform. All entrepreneurs and professionals aspire to a lifestyle. You cannot lead a significant life without having a good lifestyle. Here spouse and adult children are also covered. DLC is the only business platform that provides curated lifestyle experiences.

Della Leaders Club is a Global Community of Entrepreneurs, Professionals and Young Leaders, set up with a vision to be the catalyst to drive people from “A Life of Success to a Life of Significance”. The members can get their needs addressed. We provide knowledge, brand collaborations & experiences, and we conduct 19 global summits. The members will get a combination of online (three web applications, web portal with 2,000 microsites and in-house content prowess) and offline (offices, studios and staff) presence around the world.

Members get on-demand business and lifestyle guidance from experts, along with access to global summits, local events, bespoke curated content and exclusive brand experiences. Each DLC Chapter will host three theme-based events a year, which will be an ensemble of professional learning, recreation and entertainment.

YouTurn events will also have curated luxury lifestyle exhibitions for the entire family.

How many cities/ or countries DLC will be present? How many members will you have?

Globally, we have about 2,100 committee members in 26 disciplines from 15 cities that include nine cities in India in Phase-1. We have 134 honorary committee members from London, Dubai, Singapore, New York, Bangkok, Delhi, Hong Kong, and Bengaluru. In Phase-2, we will expand to 15 more cities, of which five will be in India. Every six months, we will expand in 15 cities and add between 1,600 and 2,000 members. We have 15 chapters and five offices. We have 160 members in Bengaluru drawn from academicians, startup founders, heads of IT/ITeS firms, the fashion industry, visual arts, and real estate, among others.

You are generating funds from membership fees. How much do you still need to raise from investors for this venture?

We are raising $7 million (Rs 50 crore ) in the first funding round at a valuation of $70 million. So far, we have raised Rs 20 crore and close the funding round by the end of September. In the next 12 months, we will expand to 45 cities across 15 countries spread over three phases. In the next five years, we will have 94,000 members across 120 cities around the world. By then, we will have $380 million in revenue in the form of membership fees ($4,000 per person per year). Our next funding round will be in 18 months.

What are your plans for the club?

We will have a global summit once a year at Lonavala and a retreat in Dubai. Events will bring people together three times a year in every chapter. For example, the Bengaluru chapter will have a retreat at their level. DLC Bengaluru Chapter will host three You-Turn theme-based events in a year which will be an ensemble of professional learning, recreation and entertainment.

YouTurn events will also have curated luxury lifestyle exhibitions for the entire family. Global leaders and experts will be invited to speak at the 19 DLC Global Summits in India held at Della Resorts Headquarters, Lonavala. Entire studio, amphitheatre, banquets have been created to host the Global delegates. The members will also have exclusive access to the DLC Genie, a progressive web application and bespoke brand experiences.