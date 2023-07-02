Don’t fall victim to online scams

As you invest your life savings in an internet trading platform, you must ensure that it is safe and reliable. Today, with the increasing number of online scams, it is crucial to be cautious of online frauds that keep happening every now and then. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there were 50,035 cases of cybercrime reported in 2020, an increase of 11.8 per cent from the year before. Lok Sabha was informed in December 2022 that over 16 lakh cybercrime incidences had been reported in the last three years. Moreover, over 32,000 FIRs have been filed since 2020. That is why protecting your trading investments is crucial to ensuring financial stability and avoiding being a scam victim.

Following are a few suggestions that users should use diligently to protect their investments:

Choose a reputable trading platform: Selecting a reliable trading platform is the first step in safeguarding your investments. Conduct thorough research and choose a platform that is well-established, regulated and has a good reputation within the trading community. Look for platforms that offer robust security measures, such as two-factor authentication, encryption and secure payment gateways. Avoid platforms with poor user reviews, questionable practices, or unclear terms and conditions.

Also Read: Beware of apps to register for govt schemes, warns Bengaluru's cyber police

Educate yourself: Knowledge is power when it comes to online trading. Take the time to educate yourself about the different types of scams prevalent in the trading world. Stay updated with the latest news, market trends and regulatory developments. Familiarise yourself with common scam techniques like phishing, fake investment opportunities, ponzi schemes and pump-and-dump schemes. By understanding these scams, you’ll be better equipped to identify and avoid them.

Secure your personal information: Protecting your personal and financial information is vital in preventing scams. Avoid sharing sensitive information such as your login credentials, social security number, or bank account details with anyone you don’t trust completely. Be cautious of phishing attempts where scammers pose as legitimate entities to trick you into revealing your information. Double-check the website’s URL, email addresses and contact details to ensure they are legitimate before providing any personal data.

Track investment opportunities: Be skeptical of investment opportunities that promise guaranteed high returns or low-risk investments. Legitimate investments always come with a degree of risk and there are no foolproof strategies that will generate consistent profits without the possibility of losses. Research and analyse any investment opportunity thoroughly, consult with financial professionals if needed and only invest what you can afford to lose.

Secure access to accounts: Create strong, unique passwords for your trading accounts and avoid reusing them across multiple platforms. A strong password should contain a combination of letters, numbers and symbols. Enable two-factor authentication whenever possible, as it provides an extra layer of security by requiring a verification code in addition to your password.

Run checks on your trading accounts: You must regularly monitor your trading accounts to discover odd behaviour. Review your account balances, transaction history and any regular account configuration changes. Notify your trading platform and authorities of any illegal transactions or suspicious conduct.

Report suspicious activities: If you encounter any suspicious activities or believe you have fallen victim to an online scam, report it immediately. Contact your trading platform’s customer support, your bank or financial institution and relevant regulatory authorities. By reporting scams promptly, you not only protect yourself but also help prevent others from falling into the same traps.

Also Read: Threats in the cyberspace: Critical systems at risk

Be wary of unsolicited offers: Scammers often use unsolicited emails, phone calls, or messages to lure unsuspecting traders into their traps. Be cautious of any unexpected offers or promises of quick riches. Legitimate investment opportunities are rarely offered out of the blue. If an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Always conduct thorough research and verify the legitimacy of any investment opportunity before committing your funds.

Conclusion

Safeguarding your trading investments from online scams is of paramount importance in today’s digital landscape. The allure of quick profits can sometimes cloud our judgment, making us vulnerable to fraudulent schemes. However, by adopting a proactive approach and following the tips outlined above, you can significantly reduce the risk of becoming a victim.