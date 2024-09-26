Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Dr Reddy's fined Rs 28 lakh by Mexican drug regulator

Shares of the drug maker were trading 0.39 per cent up at Rs 6,720 apiece on BSE.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 September 2024, 09:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said the Mexican drug regulator has imposed a penalty of around Rs 28 lakh.

The drug regulatory body of Mexico has imposed a penalty of MXN 6,51,420 (Rs 28 Lakh) on the company for deviation from prescribed guidelines for filing intimation of import of a reference standard for one of the active pharmaceutical ingredients, the Hyderabad-based drug major said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the drug maker were trading 0.39 per cent up at Rs 6,720 apiece on BSE.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2024, 09:51 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsDrug

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT