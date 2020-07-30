Dunzo's data breach may have affected over 3.4 million users

Hyperlocal delivery service provider, Dunzo, on July 11, had revealed a massive data breach in the database of one of its third-party servers. On July 29, in a second wave of communication, the service provider said that that additional Personally Identifiable Information (PII) data apart from email and phone numbers was leaked.

In a post penned by CTO Mukund Jha, the company said the breach "included information, like last known location, phone type, last login dates. Additionally, we have also learned that the database also contained advertising-related attributes including a few specific PII — device info, last known IP address, and advertising id." The company reiterated that payment information and addresses were not compromised.

However, information on this data breach available on security research website HIBP (haveibeenpwned.com) revealed that approximately 3.5 million users' accounts were compromised in this cyber attack.

The company said it is working with two external cybersecurity firms to strengthen its security and prevent any threat of unauthorised access