Core sector output expands by 12.7% in June

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 29 2022, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 18:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty images

The output of eight core infrastructure sectors expanded by 12.7 per cent in June against 9.4 per cent in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Friday.

The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 19.3 per cent in May 2022, the data showed.

In June, the output of coal, refinery products, fertiliser, cement and electricity rose by 31.1 per cent, 15.1 per cent, 8.2 per cent, 19.4 per cent, and 15.5 per cent, respectively.

