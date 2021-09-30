Core sectors' output grows 11.6% in August

Core sectors' output grows 11.6% in August

It is for the third month in a row that the core sectors have posted growth

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 30 2021, 18:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 18:06 ist
The industries had contracted by 6.9 per cent in August 2020. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Eight core industries, including coal, crude oil, and steel, posted a growth of 11.6 per cent in August on a yearly basis, as per government data released on Thursday.

The eight core industries — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The industries had contracted by 6.9 per cent in August 2020.

Also Read | Govt to borrow Rs 5.03 lakh cr in H2 FY'22 to fund revenue gap

It is for the third month in a row that the core sectors have posted growth.

As per the data, the production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity increased in August 2021 over the corresponding period of last year.

On the other hand, output of crude oil and fertiliser industries declined.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indian economy
Coal
India News

What's Brewing

What is an ice age, and how often do they happen?

What is an ice age, and how often do they happen?

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth

Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth

These 7 symptoms predict Covid-19 diagnosis

These 7 symptoms predict Covid-19 diagnosis

Done with Bond, Craig will play Macbeth on Broadway

Done with Bond, Craig will play Macbeth on Broadway

DH Toon | Congress welcomes Kanhaiya Kumar amid unrest

DH Toon | Congress welcomes Kanhaiya Kumar amid unrest

Tesla's 'full self-driving' possibly a week away

Tesla's 'full self-driving' possibly a week away

Coal projects to double Bengaluru's pollution in 10 yrs

Coal projects to double Bengaluru's pollution in 10 yrs

 