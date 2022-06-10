Divestment intended to strengthen CPSEs: FM

Divestment intended to strengthen CPSEs, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

We are not thinking of shutting down any company just because they are being disinvested, Sitharaman said

Veena Mani
Veena Mani, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 10 2022, 20:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 20:38 ist
FM Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI file photo

The government's intention to from divest public sector enterprises is to strengthen them, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the inaugural function of the 'Creating wealth through markets' conference in Bengaluru.

"Disinvestment is now helping companies give better equity returns, better profits for shareholders, and the gross profits of these companies have improved. Nature of work of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is to ensure better working of public sector companies. We are not thinking of shutting down any company just because they are being disinvested. If we divest a steel company it is because the country needs more steel production and better functionality of the company", Sitharaman said.

She added that through the bond market route DIPAM is putting rated companies as exchange traded funds. "Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) are getting into the ETF segment. DIPAM is there to also make a deeper presence in the bond market", the finance minister said.

The DIPAM, part of the union finance ministry, is a key stakeholder in divesting public assets like LIC.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nirmala Sitharaman
CPSE
Divestment
Business News
Indian economy

What's Brewing

Prophet Row: Massive protests erupts across India

Prophet Row: Massive protests erupts across India

10 cities saw harsher heatwave in 2022 compared to 2021

10 cities saw harsher heatwave in 2022 compared to 2021

How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker

How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker

Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures

Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures

Ranveer to taste wilderness in show with Bear Grylls

Ranveer to taste wilderness in show with Bear Grylls

 