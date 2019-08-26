Govt gets Rs 1.76 lakh cr bonanza from RBI

The Reserve Bank of India will transfer a whopping Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the Centre for the year 2018-19. The decision comes within days of the Centre announcing an upfront payment of Rs 70,000 crore to the public sector banks to meet their rising expenditures and give a boost to their balance sheet.

The decision was taken at the RBI Board meeting which accepted the Bimal Jalan Committee recommendation on the central bank's surplus transfer to the government.

This includes Rs 52, 637 of excess money identified as per the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF).

The RBI has about Rs 10 lakh crore of surplus money in its kitty. The Rs 1.76 lakh crore includes Rs 28,000 crore the central banks has already given to the government so far this year. RBI follows July-June as its financial year.

This is a huge relief to the government trailing on the tax revenue collection front. This will relieve the exchequer from a pressure on the fiscal deficit side, raise liquidity in the market and prompt banks to lend more to the productive sectors of the economy.

“As financial resilience was within the desired range, the entire net income of Rs 1,23,414 crore for the year 2018-19, of which an amount of Rs 28,000 crore has already been paid as interim dividend, will be transferred to the Government of India,” the RBI said in a statement.

The Centre and the RBI have been locked in a battle over the central bank's excess reserves for the past many years. While the government wished to have a larger pie of its reserves to use for productive sector of the economy, the central bank said it needed the reserves for the rainy day.

It was due to this difference of opinion that the Centre had set up a committee to look into the matter under former RBI Governor Jalan, who submitted the report on Friday last to the central bank.

The committee's recommendations suggest that it wants the transfer to be in a phased manner, while the government wanted a one-time transfer.

This was one of the reasons that former finance secretary Subhash Garg had dissented to the decision earlier. Garg was transferred to the power ministry last month and incumbent Atanu Chakraborty replaced him in the committee, which arrived at the decision last week.