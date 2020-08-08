India attracts $22 bn FDI during Covid-19: Kant

India attracts $22 billion FDI during Covid-19: Kant

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 08 2020, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 22:07 ist
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. Credit: PTI Photo

India's FDI regime is the most liberal in the world, and even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the country has attracted over $22 billion worth of direct investments, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Saturday.

Kant further said that almost 90 per cent plus of the $22 billion foreign direct investment in India during the pandemic came through the automatic route.

"Our FDI regime is the most liberal in the world. We have continued to attract huge amount of investments. During the pandemic itself, India attracted over 22 billion worth of direct investments into India," he said at CII's 'India@75' virtual event.

Kant pointed out that India has jumped up about 79 positions in the World Bank's ease of doing business. "Our hope is that this year we will get into top 50," he said. The Niti Aayog CEO said that if India wants to transform then it needs a programme like aspirational district programme.

Aspirational districts programme, launched in January 2018, aims to transform 112 districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas and have emerged as pockets of under-development. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NITI Aayog
Amitabh Kant
foreign direct investment
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Experts explain how could the Beirut explosion happen

Experts explain how could the Beirut explosion happen

Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own VP deadlines

Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own VP deadlines

Air India crash: Co-pilot was going to become a father

Air India crash: Co-pilot was going to become a father

Android mobiles with Qualcomm chipset can get hacked

Android mobiles with Qualcomm chipset can get hacked

 