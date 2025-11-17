Unlike SIR, no need for voters to fill enumeration forms
No matching with previous SIR roll
BLOs to carry pre-filled register of voters during house-to-house verification
BLOs to record changes if any in the register
BLOs to record eligible people who are not registered as voters and prospective voters in separate forms
To weed out duplicate voters, dead voters and those who have shifted
To replace blurred, poor quality and not to specification and non-human images on electoral rolls
Houses with numbers not allotted to be given notional numbers like N1, N2 etc instead of 0
