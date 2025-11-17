Menu
Explained | How 'Special Revision' of electoral rolls in Assam is different from SIR

The 'Special Revision' is different from the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) going on in several other states.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 17:16 IST
Unlike SIR, no need for voters to fill enumeration forms

No matching with previous SIR roll

BLOs to carry pre-filled register of voters during house-to-house verification

BLOs to record changes if any in the register

BLOs to record eligible people who are not registered as voters and prospective voters in separate forms

To weed out duplicate voters, dead voters and those who have shifted

To replace blurred, poor quality and not to specification and non-human images on electoral rolls

Houses with numbers not allotted to be given notional numbers like N1, N2 etc instead of 0

India NewsAssamElection Commission

