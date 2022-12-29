India's external debt declines by $2.3 bn in Q2 FY23

India's external debt declines by $2.3 billion in Q2 FY23

The external debt to GDP ratio stood at 19.2% as at end-September 2022 as compared to 19.3% at end-June

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 29 2022, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 22:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

India's external debt stood at $610.5 billion in the second quarter of 2022-23, down by $2.3 billion from end-June 2022, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The external debt to GDP ratio stood at 19.2 per cent as at end-September 2022 as compared to 19.3 per cent at end-June.

"At end-September 2022, India's external debt was placed at $610.5 billion, recording a decrease of $2.3 billion over its level at end-June 2022," it said.

Valuation gains due to the appreciation of the US dollar vis-à-vis major currencies such as the euro, yen and Indian rupee was placed at $10.6 billion.

Read | India's Current Account Deficit widens to 4.4% of GDP in Q2: RBI data

"Excluding the valuation effect, the increase in external debt would have been $8.3 billion instead of a decrease of $2.3 billion at end-September 2022 over end- June 2022," it noted.

At end-September 2022, long-term debt (with original maturity of above one year) was placed at $478.7 billion, recording a fall of $8 billion over its level at end-June 2022, it said.

On the other hand, the share of short-term debt (with an original maturity of up to one year) in total external debt increased to 21.6 per cent at end-September 2022 from 20.6 per cent in the previous quarter.

US dollar denominated debt remained the largest component of India's external debt, with a share of 55.5 per cent at end-September 2022, followed by the Indian rupee (30.2 per cent), Special Drawing Rights (SDR) (6.1 per cent), yen (4.9 per cent), and the euro (2.6 per cent), it said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
Debt
Indian economy

What's Brewing

Ohana, Israel's first openly gay Parliament Speaker

Ohana, Israel's first openly gay Parliament Speaker

Link between winter storms and global warming?

Link between winter storms and global warming?

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

In the shadows of city lights

In the shadows of city lights

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

 