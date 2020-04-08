'IT Dept to release all pending income tax refunds'

IT Department to release all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh: Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 08 2020, 18:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 18:45 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance has announced that the IT Department to release all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh immediately, around 14 lakh taxpayers to benefit. All GST & custom refunds also to be released, to provide benefit to around 1 lakh business entities including MSMEs. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ministry of Finance
Income Tax
Income Tax Department
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

SC asks Govt to consider free COVID-19 test at pvt labs

SC asks Govt to consider free COVID-19 test at pvt labs

 