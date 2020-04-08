IT Department to release all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh: Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance

Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance has announced that the IT Department to release all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh immediately, around 14 lakh taxpayers to benefit. All GST & custom refunds also to be released, to provide benefit to around 1 lakh business entities including MSMEs.

