Price of coronavirus vaccine will be kept under Rs 1000 per dose: Adar Poonawalla

Out of the four coronavirus vaccine candidates that are in the final stages of medical trials, the one developed by Oxford University in collaboration with AstraZeneca is the most promising one according to a report in The Lancet.

The vaccine which is officially called AZD1222 will be produced by AstraZeneca has already teamed up with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture the vaccine in India for middle and low-income countries.

SII has obtained permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to start the Phase II trial of the vaccine in India next month. "According to the application, it would conduct an observer-blind, randomised controlled study to determine the safety and immunogenicity of 'Covishield' in healthy Indian adults,” PTI reported.

While medical researchers are labouring to find a vaccine that will prevent Coronavirus from spreading any further, at what prices will these vaccines be sold at is the real question.

Chief Executive Officer of SII, Adar Poonawalla, said, “It is too early to comment on the vaccine’s price. However, we will keep it under ₹1,000 per dose.”

He told PTI that there are high chances that the vaccine will take two to three doses to show any effect and like polio immunisation, the vaccine will be bought by the government and distributed for free.

In the global scenario, the US announced a $2 billion deal with Pfizer Inc and German BioNTech on July 22 which is likely to pressure other manufacturers to set similar prices, industry analysts told Reuters.

The deal which will be honoured only if the vaccine is successful will buy enough to inoculate 50 million Americans for about $40 dollars per person. It is the first product that has set a pricing bar of a successful Covid-19 vaccine.

Pfizer has already agreed to sell 100 million doses of vaccine to the US government and has given the option to buy 500 million more if the vaccine is effective.