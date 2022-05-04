RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das to make a statement at 2 pm

RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das to make a statement at 2 pm

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 04 2022, 12:10 ist
  • updated: May 04 2022, 12:10 ist
The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das. Credit: PTI File Photo

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will be addressing the media at 2 pm on Wednesday, the central bank announced on Twitter.

Das's address comes at a time of rising commodity prices across sectors and soaring inflation.

RBI
Reserve Bank of India
Shaktikanta Das

