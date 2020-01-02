Rupee slips 16 paise to 71.38 against US Dollar

The Indian rupee lost 16 paise to close at 71.38 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a steady rise in crude oil prices and strengthening of the greenback overseas.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range amid lack of directional cues from the global market.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened weak at 71.27 a dollar. It finally settled for the day at 71.38, showing a fall of 16 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the local unit had closed at 71.22 against the greenback. 

