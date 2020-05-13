Shramik train from Delhi to Bengaluru to start on May 14

Delhi-Bengaluru Shramik train to start on May 14

Ajith Atharady
Ajith Atharady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 13 2020, 12:01 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 12:01 ist
Representative image.

Over 950 people from Karnataka, who are stranded in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, will start from Delhi to Bengaluru in a Shramik special train on Thursday.

The Railways has informed the Karnataka government that it will operate the train at 8 pm on May 14.

The Karnataka government already announced that it will bear the ticket expenditure of the passengers.

Officials in Karnataka Bhavan in co-ordination with Delhi government are making logistics for ferrying these stranded people.

Upon reaching Bengaluru, an official in Karnataka government will make arrangements for their institutional quarantine or home quarantine.

