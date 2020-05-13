Shramik train from Delhi to Bengaluru to start on May 14

Over 950 people from Karnataka, who are stranded in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, will start from Delhi to Bengaluru in a Shramik special train on Thursday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The Railways has informed the Karnataka government that it will operate the train at 8 pm on May 14.

The Karnataka government already announced that it will bear the ticket expenditure of the passengers.

Officials in Karnataka Bhavan in co-ordination with Delhi government are making logistics for ferrying these stranded people.

Upon reaching Bengaluru, an official in Karnataka government will make arrangements for their institutional quarantine or home quarantine.