Surjit Bhalla appointed India's Exec Director at IMF

Economist Dr Surjit S Bhalla was on Tuesday appointed as Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a period of three years.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister approved Bhalla's appointment as Executive Director for India at the IMF.

The appointment is for a "period of three years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders whichever is earlier," the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

Bhalla, who is a supporter of Modi and has a PhD in economics from Princeton University, was earlier a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, which he quit last December.

He has written several books, including Imagine There’s No Country, Devaluing to Prosperity, The New Wealth of Nations and Between the Wickets: The Who and Why of the Best in Cricket.