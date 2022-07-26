US Federal Reserve opens policy meeting, rate hike likely amid soaring inflation

US Fed Reserve opens policy meeting, rate hike likely

It would be the fourth rate hike this year, in the effort to stamp out inflation

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jul 26 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 22:46 ist
The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 22, 2018. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The US central bank opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, preparing for another salvo in the war on rising inflation in the form of a big interest rate increase.

The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee is expected to hike the benchmark borrowing rate on Wednesday by another three-quarters of a percentage point.

It would be the fourth rate hike this year, in the effort to stamp out inflation, after annual consumer prices soared 9.1 per cent in June.

Federal Reserve
United States
Economy
Business News
World news

