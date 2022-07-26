US Federal Reserve opens policy meeting, rate hike likely amid soaring inflation

The US central bank opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, preparing for another salvo in the war on rising inflation in the form of a big interest rate increase.

The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee is expected to hike the benchmark borrowing rate on Wednesday by another three-quarters of a percentage point.

It would be the fourth rate hike this year, in the effort to stamp out inflation, after annual consumer prices soared 9.1 per cent in June.