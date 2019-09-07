Zomato lays off 540 employees from customer support

Zomato, the popular food delivery app, on Saturday sacked 540 employees from its customer support team, according to a statement by the company.

Zomato said these jobs would be automated and those laid off will get severance of two to four months.

“Over the last few months, we have seen our technology products and platforms evolve and improve significantly. We have dramatically improved the speed of service resolution, such that now only 7.5% of our orders need support (down from 15% in March)," said the statement.

The company insisted that this is not an effort to cut cost and clarified that they are hiring people for other positions. According to an Economic Times report, Zomato would organise a job fair to help those laid off find employment and would extend insurance support until January 2020.