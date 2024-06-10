Bet on India’s banking sector using the index route

The non-performing assets (NPAs) scenario has improved vastly for banks. From a net NPA ratio of as high as 6 per cent as of March 2018, the figure for banks has come down in a robust manner over the years to 0.7 per cent as of December 2023, according to a Care Edge report. A strong focus on collections, overall improvement in asset quality, write-offs and resolutions via the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) have helped banks in strengthening their loan books.