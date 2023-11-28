'China slows, India grows': S&P pegs 7% GDP growth for India by 2026

In a report titled 'China Slows, India Grows', S&P said it expects Asia-Pacific's growth engine to shift from China to South and Southeast Asia. The US-based rating agency on Monday projected India's GDP to expand at 6.4 per cent in the current fiscal year and in the next. For 2025 it projected growth rate to rise to 6.9 per cent, followed by 7 per cent in 2026.