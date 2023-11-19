Conditions not ripe to make INR a hard currency: GTRI

Equally crucial is the implementation of strong fiscal and monetary policies by the government and central bank, including effective national debt management and sensible interest rate policies, it said, adding aspiring for reserve currency status is a significant aspect.

This status is typically achieved when a currency is widely used and trusted, and reciprocally, it gains trust because of its widespread use.

Political stability also plays a critical role, as it reassures external entities of the nation's economic consistency, the think tank said.