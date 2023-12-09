Confident of achieving $2 trillion export target by 2030: Goyal

India’s overall exports (merchandise and services combined) rose to a record high of $776 billion in 2022-23, nearly double when compared with 2013-14 data. Merchandise exports stood at $450 billion, while services contributed $326 billion during the year.



There was around 14% year-on-year increase in India’s overall exports in the financial year 2022-23. However, the outward shipments have been badly hit this year due to slowdown in global demands. India’s overall exports in the first seven months of the current fiscal stood at $437.54 billion, 1.61% lower when compared with the same period last year.