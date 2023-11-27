Electric buses expected to account for 11-13% of new bus sales by FY25: Report

With significant operational savings vis-à-vis conventional diesel buses, ICRA said it expects the demand for e-buses to continue to rise.

"ICRA foresees electric buses (e-buses) to be at the forefront of India's electrification drive, with the segment expected to witness healthy traction going forward. ICRA estimates e-buses to account for 11–13 per cent of new bus sales by FY2025," it said in a report.