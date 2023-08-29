Explained | Charting the Fed's policy path

The Federal Reserve is seen holding the benchmark policy rate steady at its September 19-20 meeting, but data in the meantime will shape whether economic projections issued after that session will still show one more expected rate increase by the end of this year, and rate cuts beginning in 2024.

The target policy rate has been raised to a range of 5.25 per cent to 5.50 per cent from near zero in March of 2022, and inflation measured by the Fed's preferred Personal Consumption Expenditures price index (PCE) has fallen to 3 per cent in June from its peak rate of 7 per cent last summer.

While Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said the pieces of the low-inflation "puzzle" may be aligning, he does not trust it yet.

Here is a guide to some of the numbers shaping the policy debate: