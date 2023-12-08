Eyes on 2024 polls? Centre to curb prices of onion and sugar

In an effort to boost domestic supply and keep a price check, the government has banned onion exports until March 2024, according to a report by Times of India.

In an additional move to have a sufficient supply of sweetener for domestic consumption, the government has ordered all sugar mills and distilleries to refrain from using sugarcane juice for the production of ethanol in the time period of 2023-24.

