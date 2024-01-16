Food prices in December push WPI inflation to 9-month high

Price of pulses in the wholesale market in December 2023 was 19.6 per cent higher when compared with the same month previous year. Paddy became costlier by 10.54 per cent, milk by 6.95 per cent, fruits by 4.85 per cent and vegetables by 26.30 per cent year-on-year during the month under review. However, potatoes, wheat, eggs, meat and fish became cheaper during this period, the data released by the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed.