Gaps in wealth and income in an unequal India

Economists, even conservatives, have become concerned about the growing inequality. Recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) studies have found that income inequality negatively affects growth and its sustainability. Another IMF study goes further: It finds an inverse relationship between the income share of the rich and economic growth. Thus, if the share of the top 20% of the population increases by 1 percentage point, GDP growth is actually 0.08 percentage points lower in the following five years, suggesting that the benefits do not trickle down. Instead, a similar increase in the income share of the bottom 20% is associated with 0.38 percentage points higher growth.