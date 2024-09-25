Gold hits fresh all-time high of Rs 77,850; silver soars Rs 3,000

New Delhi: Gold prices surged Rs 900 to hit a fresh record high of Rs 77,850 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid a rally in precious metal rates in the global markets, according to All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 76,950 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

Silver soared Rs 3,000 to Rs 93,000 per kg on fresh offtake by industrial units and coin makers. It had ended at Rs 90,000 per kg in the previous close.