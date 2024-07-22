Government taking steps to reduce pending litigations under companies law: Finance Minister

New Delhi: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has taken several steps, including the withdrawal of prosecutions and compoundable cases, to reduce litigations under the companies law, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Monday.

Sitharaman, also the Union Minister of Corporate Affairs, said in Lok Sabha that 14,247 prosecutions were withdrawn in the first special drive conducted in 2017 and a decision has also been taken for withdrawing 7,338 compoundable cases identified in the second special drive in 2023.

"Till July 15, 2024, a total of 6,294 applications for withdrawal have been filed before various courts. However, serious or non-compoundable offences will continue to be prosecuted," she said in Lok Sabha.