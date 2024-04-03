JOIN US
Government waives duty on export of 1,000 tonnes of kalanamak rice

The duty on overseas shipments of Kalanamak rice was 20%. According to a notification by the Finance Ministry, the duty waiver on the export of up to 1,000 tonnes of this variety of rice will come into effect from Wednesday.
Last Updated 03 April 2024, 10:22 IST

New Delhi: The government has removed duty on the Kalanamak variety of rice for exports of up to 1,000 tonnes through six specified customs stations.

The duty on overseas shipments of Kalanamak rice was 20 per cent.

According to a notification by the Finance Ministry, the duty waiver on the export of up to 1,000 tonnes of this variety of rice will come into effect from Wednesday.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Tuesday had allowed exports of up to 1,000 tonnes of Kalanamak rice through specified customs stations.

Kalanamak is a variety of non-basmati rice, exports of which were earlier prohibited.

Exports of this variety of rice are allowed through six customs stations - Varanasi Air Cargo; JNCH (Jawaharlal Nehru Customs House), Maharashtra; CH (customs house) Kandla, Gujarat; LCS (land customs station) Nepalgunj Road; LCS Sonauli; and LCS Barhni.

