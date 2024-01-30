IMF raises India’s growth forecast to 6.7% from 6.3% for FY24

“Growth in India is projected to remain strong at 6.5 per cent in both FY25 and FY26, with an upgrade from October of 0.2 percentage point for both years, reflecting resilience in domestic demand,” the WEO report stated.

The IMF’s latest GDP growth revision is still lower than what many other agencies are projecting. The National Statistical Office projects India’s FY24 GDP growth at 7.3 per cent as per the first advance estimates, and the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said earlier this month that growth in FY25 could be around 7 per cent.

For the world economy, the IMF said that with disinflation and steady growth, the likelihood of a hard landing has receded, and risks to global growth are broadly balanced. “On the upside, faster disinflation could lead to further easing of financial conditions,” the IMF said.

“Inflation is falling faster than expected in most regions, in the midst of unwinding supply-side issues and restrictive monetary policy. Global headline inflation is expected to fall to 5.8 per cent in 2024 and to 4.4 per cent in 2025,” the IMF said.