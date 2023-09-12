India added Rs 5.2 crore new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report

If the Q1 EPFO payroll data of FY24 looked at the trend, it is encouraging as Rs 44 lakh net new EPF subscribers joined, of which the first payroll was 19.2 lakh. If the trend continues for the rest of FY24, then the net new payroll will cross the Rs 160 lakh mark, which will be the highest ever with the first payroll in the range of Rs 70-80 lakh.