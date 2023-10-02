India can harness AI to find a third way to grow its economy

By Andy Mukherjee

Should India double down on software services, where it has proven prowess and strong outsourcing companies? Or must it follow the successful East Asian model and bet big on factory work to generate mass employment? Maybe there is a third way. The manufacturing versus services debate has taken a fresh urgency. For the first time, some of the iPhones that customers bought on the launch date of the new model last month were made in the most-populous nation. To policymakers, it vindicates the $24 billion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is spending over five years to promote India as the next China.

However, to critics, giving Foxconn Technology Group and other Apple suppliers generous subsidies to assemble phones is not necessarily a pathway to making their high-value components — not when the incentives come laced with a protectionist turn in trade policy.

The handouts have so far failed to bridge the competitiveness gap with Vietnam, let alone the People’s Republic. Still, services don’t seem to be a road to salvation, either. India’s outsourcing capabilities may have hit a limit. Big homegrown players like Infosys Ltd. have slashed growth forecasts.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., which had grown by 1,72,000 people in nine quarters during the pandemic, has hit the brakes on recruitment. One reason could be an uncertain outlook for global growth and interest rates, a repeat of the slowdown witnessed during the 2012 European debt crisis.But the industry is also facing a more durable threat.