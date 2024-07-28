India needs to strive to be $30 trillion economy with per capita income of $18,000: NITI document

"The GDP would have to grow nine times from today’s USD 3.36 trillion and the per capita income would need to rise 8 times from today’s USD 2,392 per annum," it said.

The paper also noted that progressing from a middle-income to a high-income level requires sustained growth in the range of 7-10 per cent for 20-30 years and very few countries have managed to do this. Defining the concept of Vikshit Bharat, the paper said it is a Bharat which will have all the attributes of a developed country with a per capita income that is comparable to the high-income countries of the world today.

It is a Bharat whose social, cultural, technological, and institutional features will mark it out as a developed nation with a rich heritage and one that is capable of functioning at the frontiers of knowledge.